Campaign reaches peak in pilgrim city for civic body polls

Tirupati: The campaign for the municipal corporation elections reached its peak with the polling less than a week in the pilgrim city. MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy on Thursday took up a whirl wind door-to-door campaign covering 20, 26 and 29 divisions seeking the voters to elect the YSRCP for the all-round development of the city.

Asserting that the YSRCP alone committed to the welfare of poor, he claimed that the party's flagship Navaratnalu wiped out the tears of have-nots resulting in they overwhelmingly supporting the YSRCP in the Panchayat elections and the people in urban are also eager to repeat the same performance in the civic elections.

Bhumana began his campaign from Kummarathopu locality with a sizable potters community where he tried his hand on a potter wheel to make a pot amidst cheering party supporters and welcoming residents. In his day-long campaign, the MLA said that his party is keen on making the pilgrim city slum-free and a number one city in the country and cautioned the voter to be wary of the opposition heaping false promises only to vanish after the elections.

The ruling party which is already having 22 divisions where its party candidates were elected unanimously in its kitty leaving no stones unturned to win maximum seats in the remaining 28 divisions going to poll on March 10.

Meanwhile, former TDP MLA and city constituency in-charge M Suguna after releasing party manifesto reiterated that TDP will reintroduce Anna canteens in all municipal towns and also see the property tax based on the commercial value is scrapped.