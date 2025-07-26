CBI probe demanded into Vaikunta Ekadasi stampede

Tirupati: Rejecting the Judicial Commission report on Tirupati Vaikunta Ekadasi stampede, the YSRCP demanded a CBI inquiry on the stampede which claimed 6 lives of devotees and leaving 15 injured, to unearth the truth, find out the reasons behind the stampede and those who were actually responsible for the tragedy.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Friday, senior YSRCP leader and former TTD chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy dubbed the report as selective and spared higher officials and made lower rung officials as scapegoats.

He pointed that the Commission in its report sought punishment for Gosala Director Harinath Reddy who was the in-charge for the Q line at Bairagipatteda ticket counter but spared another senior official, executive engineer Surya Prakash, who was also the in-charge of the counter from any punishment.

Karunakar Reddy alleged that the report was as scripted by Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and ignored those who were actually responsible including from TTD, revenue and police.

He further said top officials including TTD chief vigilance and security officer (CVSO) and Tirupati district SP were responsible for the law and order while the police and TTD vigilance were actually responsible for Q lines maintenance and orderly movement of pilgrims at the token counters but none of them were indicted by the Commission revealing its selective nature and it was made as desired by CM Naidu.

Reddy said the Commission report was only an eye wash and hurt the sentiments of the devotees while reiterating his demand for CBI inquiry to find out the circumstances that led to the stampede and ensure accountability.