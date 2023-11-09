Chittoor: Development of GD Nellore unprecedented says Dy CM K Narayana Swamy

Chittoor : Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who has been committed for the development of SC, ST, BC and Minorities, has allocated lion share of financial assistance right from the beginning for the development of GD Nellore, a reserved Assembly constituency, stated Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy. He said that GD Nellore is highly developed segment in the State, he stated while participating as a chief guest at Jaganannaku Chebudam programme held at Karvetinagar here on Wednesday.

The Deputy CM reiterated that most of the public issues in Gangadhar Nellore constituency were addressed satisfactorily. He said that district Collector S Shanmohan has been constantly monitoring the progress of various developmental schemes allocating the needful budget. He declared that stage has been set for diverting the water from Kalavagunta Reservoir for augmentation of drinking water requirement of GD Nellore constituency. He hailed that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has introduced number of development and welfare schemes.

Joint Collector P Srinivasulu said that the government has instructed to conduct Jaganannaku Chebudam programme in each mandal once in a week. He made it clear that all the district officers should invariably attend Jaganannaku Chebudam programme in order to resolve the grievances of the public on the spot.

ZP CEO P Prabhakar Reddy, DWMA PD Tulasi, DTC Niranjan Reddy, Agriculture DD Murali Krishna, DPO Lakshmi, GM DIC Chandra, LDM Harish and others were present.