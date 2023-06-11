Chittoor tops in housing programme: Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy

Chittoor: Minister for Energy, Forests and Mines P Ramachandra Reddy said that Chittoor district is stood in the first place in the state in the implementation of Housing Programme. With this, the government has sanctioned 32,000 houses additionally to the district and they should be constructed within six months, he added.

He was speaking at the Zilla Parishad General Body Meeting presided over by Chairman G Srinivasulu here on Saturday.

Peddireddi said recruitment of doctors and paramedical staff has been undertaken in district and hospitals and schools were modernised under Nadu Nedu scheme. The Minister said the members have expressed their happiness for supplying uninterrupted free power for nine hours to agricultural operations. He further said that stage has been set to provide 20,000 agriculture power connections in the district.

ZP Chief Executive Officer P Prabhakar Reddy explained the progress of various developmental schemes in the purview of Chittoor, Tirupati and Annmayya districts. District Collector S Shanmohan, MP N Reddappa, MLA A Srinivasulu (Chittoor), MLCs Bharath, S Subramanyam, ZP Vice Chairman Ramya, Zilla Grandhalaya Samstha Chairman N Madhubala were present.