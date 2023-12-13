CM to visit Tirupati today

Tirupati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be visiting Tirupati on Wednesday to attend a wedding reception. He will reach Tirupati airport at 5.05 pm and go directly to Hotel Taj to attend the wedding reception of the daughter of Sri City MD Dr Ravindra Sannareddy at 5.30 pm.

After this, he will depart from the airport to Vijayawada at 6.05 pm.

Ahead of the Chief Minister’s visit, District Collector K Venkataramana Reddy, SP P Parameswar Reddy and other officials held advanced security liaison on Tuesday from airport to Hotel Taj and inspected the arrangements. The Collector asked the officials to make foolproof arrangements for the Chief Minister’s visit.

A team of doctors with modern life support ambulance should be provided in the convoy. The SP said that they have focussed on security aspects and will provide tight security.

Srikalahasti RDO Ravisankar Reddy, ASPs Kulasekhar, Vimala Kumari, DM&HO Dr U Sreehari, district R&B officer Sudhakar Reddy, district fire officer Ramanaiah and others were present.