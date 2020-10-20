Congress protests delay in resumption of international flights from Tirupati airport

Tirupati: Congress activists on Monday staged a dharna before Renigunta mandal office protesting the delay in commencing international flight from Tirupati airport (Renigunta).

Congress party Srikalahasthi in-charge Dr Bathaiah Naidu addressing the gathering criticized the NDA government for the delay in the commencement of international flights from Tirupati (Renigunta) international airport.

The Congress leader said the then Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh laid foundation stone for Tirupati International Airport and the airport was declared open in 2015 after the completion of the works.

But, even after the international airport came into use international flights are yet to start service, he said and demanded the NDA government to take steps for early commencement of international flight service.