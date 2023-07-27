Crime rate declines in Kurnool district: DGP

Kurnool: Director General of Police (DGP) KV Rajendranath Reddy stated that the crime rate in the undivided Kurnool district (Kurnool and Nandyal) has drastically declined due to effective measures taken up by the police department.

Addressing a media conference along with Superintendents of Police (SPs) of Kurnool and Nandyal, G Krishnakath and K Raghuveer Reddy at Ved Vyas Auditorium here on Wednesday, the DGP said the police department has cracked several missing cases and added 23,300 missing people have been traced out of 26,000 and handed over to their parents in a very less time.

If you see the crime rate in last six months, it has touched the rock bottom and law and order in both districts was also under control. It is because of the relentless efforts of police personnel, the law and order is under control, he said.

Due to the vigilant police personnel, the bodily offences, murders, dowry deaths and other grave crimes have declined to 27 percent in Kurnool district. In a similar manner, Nandyal district has also reported 25 percent, the DGP stated. Speaking about atrocities on women, he said Kurnool has reported 46 percent and Nandyal 65 percent less.

Regarding road accidents, 39 in Kurnool and 36 in Nandyal, SC, ST cases have also reported 27 percent less. Lauding the tireless efforts of police personnel, the DGP said the police have achieved results in 100 cases of 120 major grave cases. Even in several cases, life imprisonment was also awarded, the DGP said.

The Disha app was fetching abnormal results in declining the atrocities on women. Most of the cases are being received through the Disha app. The police were having a hawk eye on the moments of the rowdy-sheeters. Around 35 persons were booked under the Preventive and Detention (PD) Act. 1,400 cases of the total 13,000 have been convicted through fast track court.