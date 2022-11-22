Devotees rush to Tirumala increased, to take 30 hours for completion of darshans

The rush of devotees continues in Tirumala with 29 compartments on the hill were filled with devotees from different places. TTD officials said that it will take 30 hours for them to complete the Sarvadarshans.



According to TTD, as many as 70,163 devotees visited Tirumala for darshans and 31,489 tonsured their heads.



Meanwhile, the income of the Tirumala from the gifts offered by the devotees is Rs. 5.22 crores.



Earlier, TTD has amassed Rs. 6.18 crores on April 7, which is the first time in the history to receive such a huge sum of offering from devotees on a single day. Due to Corona, the income of Srivari Hundi has decreased drastically for two years.



However, after that the situation has changed and devotees are coming to visit Swami. This has also increased the income. It is known that this year the Brahmotsavam was celebrated in the presence of devotees in a grand manner.