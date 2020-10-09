Dr Shilpa's suicide case accused rejoins duties, SFI and AIDWA stages dharna SV Medical College

Student Federation of India (SFI) and All India Democratic Women Association (AIDWA) organisations jointly staged dharna in front of SV Medical College main entrance against the college authorities decision which permitted the accused of Dr Shilpa sucide case to join in duties. On Friday students and women expressed serious protest on this issue by raising placards. It may be noted that in 2018 Dr Shilpa who was doing PG had committed suicide by the humiliation of few doctors. In that case Professor Dr Kiriti and Dr Sasi Kumar were arrested by the police as accused.

Now the SV Medical College authorities have allowed them to rejoin in duties at Ruia Children hospital. CBCI filed a charge sheet against them in the court, presently this case was pending and the final verdict did not come out. In the situation people's organisations are questioning on allowing the accused to rejoin in duties without court clearance. Addressing the protesters DYFI District Secretary S Jayachandra remembered that officials had given assurance that accused doctors will be suspended till five years, but after two years they are allowing them to do their duty in the same hospital.

Meanwhile, AIDWA District Secretary Sai Lakshmi pointed out the official's inefficiency over taking departmental action against the accused. SFI District Secretary N Madhav Kirhsna warned the officials if they allowed the accused to join in duties all the peoples organisations joint action committee will continue the agitations till the issue is solved. Later they have submitted a memorandum to SV Medical College Vice Principal over this issue.

In the protest SFI leaders Ravi, Prasanna, Abuddul , Kilash Varma, AIDWA leaders Jayanthi, Sujathamma were present.