Efforts are on to set up Ayurveda University: TTD JEO Bhargavi

TTD JEO Sada Bhargavi speaking at the CME training programme at SV Ayurveda College in Tirupati on Monday
TTD JEO Sada Bhargavi speaking at the CME training programme at SV Ayurveda College in Tirupati on Monday

Tirupati: TTD JEO for Health and Education Sada Bhargavi called upon the Ayurveda doctors to emerge as vanguard in Ayurvedic medicine with extensive research and development.

Inaugurating the CME training programme under Ayush Ministry held at SV Ayurveda College in Tirupati on Monday, the JEO said that following the directions of TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy and EO AV Dharma Reddy, the training camp is being held till December 16 wherein 12 eminent ayurvedic experts conduct sessions for Ayurveda students and practitioners from viz. AP, TS, TN, Rajasthan, Gujrat, Tripura and Maharashtra are also participating.

Bhargavi exhorted for utilising ancient knowledge of Ayurveda adapted to modern technology with innovations for upgrading Indian supremacy in health sector. The Vedas are embedded with Ayurvedic medical knowledge whose amalgamation with modern technology and research will help the society, she asserted. She said TTD is making all efforts to establish an Ayurvedic University for the benefit of students, researchers and experts in South India. CAO Sesha Shailendra said Pancha Karma treatment, which costs around Rs 1.5 lakh in private hospitals is being provided free of cost in SV Ayurveda hospital and the SV Ayurveda pharmacy has already introduced two major products and many more are in the offing.

