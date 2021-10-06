Endowments officials on a study tour to TTD

Tirupati: A team of officials from AP Endowments Department who are on a study visit held a meeting with TTD officials led by Joint Executive Officer (JEO) Sada Bhargavi to know about TTD's efficient administration of temples including streamlining darshan through online system, pilgrim facilities and crowd management, staff welfare, social service programmes and also measures taken up for Hindu Dharma Pracharam (Propagation of Sanatana Dharma), here on Tuesday.

Chairing the meeting, the JEO explained various administrative and pilgrim welfare methodologies adopted in TTD including the auditing, accounting, vigilance and security, Annaprasadam, preparation of prasadams, modernisation of Potu (temple kitchens), darshan ticket issuing mechanism, Information Technology and IT Enabled Services, tenders process, digitization of jewels of Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple to ensure transparency and accuracy in maintaining records on the jewels the ancient ones and also donated by devotees, quality control, sanitation and master plan preparation etc.

The heads representing different departments also explained to Endowments officials the administrative methods adopted by them towards successful execution. It may be noted here that, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in his recent meeting with Endowments officials wanted them to study the TTD administration of temples.

Impressed over the success story of TTD in various areas, including large-scale social service activities in the area of medical and health, education and also efficient maintenance of its shrines, Jagan sought the Endowments officials to study the TTD functioning and adopt the same measures in the temples under Endowments department for betterment of the State temples.

The team included Endowments Department Joint Commissioner Chandrasekhar Azad, SE S Srinivasa Rao, EEs and Deputy Commissioners. TTD Deputy EO of Tirumala temple Ramesh Babu, VGO Manohar, CIO Sandeep and CE OSD Balaji Prasad were also present.