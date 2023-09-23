Ex-minister Aruna Kumari hails women’s quota bill

Tirupati: Former minister Galla Aruna Kumari hailed the 33 percent women’s reservations bill in legislative bodies. In a statement, she said that women occupy 50 percent of the total population in the country and the 33 percent quota to them is a welcome move. It was great that all leaders cutting across party lines supported the bill which shows their respect towards women.

She recalled the former Prime Minister has provided 33 percent reservations for women in local bodies giving them an opportunity to echo their voice on local problems. Now, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken initiative to make the long pending dream of women for their quota in Parliament and state assemblies. All the women in the country should welcome the bill which will be a great step towards their empowerment by making their presence in the legislative bodies as a right. With this they can also fight against discrimination and all women should owe a lot to the Prime Minister.