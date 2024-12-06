First Int’l flight from Tirupati to take off today

Tirupati: Tirupati Airport will witness a landmark moment on Friday as its first international flight departure is set to take place. Airport Director Srinivas Rao Manne confirmed that a private flight operated by Luxaviation San Marino will take off at 5 am., bound for Singapore Airport. This development marks a significant step toward enhancing the region’s international air connectivity, aligning with the goals of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu.

The inaugural flight, though unique in its exclusivity, will carry only one passenger, a businessman, along with four crew members. Despite achieving international status in June 2017 after the inauguration of the international terminal in 2015, Tirupati Airport has faced challenges in commencing regular international operations. Although customs, immigration and health facilities were established and staffed, the lack of demand led to their eventual redeployment.

Proximity to Chennai and Bengaluru Airports has historically hindered operators from initiating international services from Tirupati. Efforts in 2019 by Malaysia-based Skylet Logistics to explore flight services were unsuccessful, and similar endeavours by Tirupati MP Dr M Gurumoorthy also did not materialise so far.

Friday’s departure represents a glimmer of hope for Tirupati’s aspirations to become an international travel hub. The airport’s management believes destinations like Malaysia and Gulf nations hold significant potential for generating passenger traffic. The successful execution of this maiden departure may inspire air operators to reconsider Tirupati for international services.

Director Srinivasa Rao emphasised that all customs and immigration protocols would be in place for the Singapore-bound flight. While the airport has previously hosted a handful of international arrivals, this will be its first outbound service. The milestone is eagerly anticipated by the airport’s staff and stakeholders, who see it as a pivotal step toward transforming the airport’s international prospects.