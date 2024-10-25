Forest dept recovers many limbs, nails of leopard

Tirupati: In a major breakthrough, the forest department has recovered the severed limbs and nails of a leopard, whose carcass was found in the Thallamadugu forest area in Yadamari mandal, Chittoor district. Two suspects have been detained in connection with the illegal killing and trafficking of the animal’s body parts.

According to sources within the department, both the sellers and potential buyers of the leopard parts have been identified. Investigations are currently underway to dismantle the poaching network involved in the case.

The leopard’s carcass, discovered on October 21 by locals, had clear signs of poaching, with its limbs and nails missing. The autopsy report confirmed that the animal had died due to electrocution, most likely caused by illegal electric fencing installed around farmlands.

The poachers reportedly took advantage of the situation, removing the leopard’s body parts and attempting to cover their tracks by relocating the carcass to the forest.

During the investigation, two suspects from Veluthuruchenu village were apprehended. Sources indicated that these individuals were attempting to strike a deal with a syndicate involved in the illegal trade of leopard nails. The department is said to have made progress in identifying key players.

“The investigation is ongoing, and further searches are being conducted to identify additional individuals linked to the network. The suspects, along with the recovered body parts, will be produced in court,” said a source in the department.