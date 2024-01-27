House sites to all employees by Feb end: TTD EO Dharma Reddy

Tirupati : TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy reiterated that by this February end all employees would be given house sites and TTD is committed towards taking up extensive Sanatana Hindu Dharma Prachara programmes, temple building activities and devotees friendly programmes.

Earlier along with TTD chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, he unfurled the national flag at the parade grounds behind TTD administrative building on Friday on 75th Republic Day celebrations and received guard of honour presented by TTD vigilance cadres. After explaining all the services provided by the TTD, the EO presented meritorious certificates and five gram silver dollar to 39 officials of various departments, 264 employees, two from SVIMS and seven from SVBC on the occasion.

Cultural programmes including a resounding sankeertan and dance performance by students of SV College of Music and Dance were enthralled the audience. A display of skills by the dogs of TTD vigilance wing - Leela, Indu, Tiger and Honey - remained a star attraction of the parade led by the dog squad in-charge Ramana.JEOs Sada Bhargavi and Veerabrahmam, CVSO Narasimha Kishore, FA and CAO O Balaji, CE Nageswara Rao, DLO Veeraju, Additional CVSO Venkata Siva Kumar Reddy, CAO Sesha Shailendra, CPRO Dr T Ravi and others were present.