Incessant rains lash pilgrim city

Tirupati: The district received widespread rains while incessant rains lashing the pilgrim city since Saturday evening. The district recorded an average rainfall of 32 mm (recorded at 9 am Sunday) while Tirupati Urban and Rural mandals registered a rainfall of 57 mm and 62 mm rainfall more than the district average rainfall on Sunday. According to official sources, Pakala mandal recorded the highest rainfall of 120 mm (10 centimeters), followed by Penumur 99, and Gurramkonda and Piler 90 mm each.

As many as 20 mandals received rainfall ranging from 40 to 100 mm while 20 more mandals received 20 to 40 mm rainfall. The incessant rain saw waterlogged in many areas causing inconvenience to people while underground electric cable laying, elevated expressway and other development works going on in the city

added more to waterlogging aggravating the inconvenience. Meanwhile, officials said that this year the district received good rains bringing cheers to the farmers expecting a rich harvest of foodgrains including paddy and groundnut the latter is the main crop in the

current Kharif season. Except in June, the district received more than the normal rainfall resulting in the district recording 70 per cent rains, more than the normal rainfall.

During 2020-21 upto now, the district received an average rainfall of 742 mm against normal 439 mm while the average rainfall for the year was 995 mm. With more rains predicted by MET officials, the district is expected to reach its normal rainfall this year.