Innovative teaching methods key to students’ growth: Collector

Tirupati: District Collector Dr S Venkateswar lauded the invaluable role of teachers in shaping society and guiding future generations.

Speaking at the Guru Pooja celebrations held at Kachapi Auditorium here on Friday to mark Teachers’ Day, he said that teachers must always be remembered for imparting knowledge, values, and wisdom.

The Collector noted that teachers’ contribution extends beyond classrooms to the overall progress of the state and nation.

“When teachers show personal concern for their students, not just professional responsibility, it strengthens the bond between them. This inspires students to open up about their challenges and helps them grow with confidence and discipline,” he said. The Collector urged teachers to adopt innovative teaching methods that could encourage long-term learning and foster a creative atmosphere in schools.

Tirupati MLA Arani Srinivasulu paid tribute to philosopher and former President Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, stating that his ideals brought great respect to the teaching profession.

He said the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister were committed to strengthening the education system, while the state education minister had initiated large-scale teacher recruitment through the Mega DSC drive. Nagari MLA Gali Bhanuprakash described teachers as the guiding force of society and underlined their responsibility in shaping future generations.

“Teachers are not just educators; they are torchbearers who prepare students to contribute meaningfully to society,” he said.

On this occasion, the best teachers from the district were felicitated. Several dignitaries including Chairpersons of various Corporations including A Ravi Naidu, G Narasimha Yadav, Rudrakoti Sadasivam and M Sugunamma, Deputy Mayors Mudra Narayana and RC Munikrishna, District Education Officer KVN Kumar, Samagra Shiksha officials, and many teachers attended the event.