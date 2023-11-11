  • Menu
Kadapa: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates police station in RK Valley
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at RK Valley police station along with the police personal after inaugurating it at Idupulapaya on Friday

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday inaugurated Idupulapaya RK Valley and Jammalamadugu police stations built at an estimated cost of Rs 1.75 crore and Rs 2.75 crore respectively, during his second day visit of Idupulapaya in Kadapa district.

Kadapa : Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday inaugurated Idupulapaya RK Valley and Jammalamadugu police stations built at an estimated cost of Rs 1.75 crore and Rs 2.75 crore respectively, during his second day visit of Idupulapaya in Kadapa district.

Later, the CM participated as the chief guest at a review meeting held at Peacock Park in which the elected members of Vemula mandal of Pulivendula constituency participated. CM Jagan categorically declared that all the YSRCP functionaries of Pulivendula should strive for strengthening the party from grass root level. After the meeting, the CM left for Kadapa airport from Idupulapaya helipad by chopper.

Deputy CM SB Amjad Bhasha, district in-charge Minister Adimulam Suresh, district Collector V Vijaya Ramaraju, Kadapa MP Avinash Reddy, DIG Senthil Kumar, SP Siddharth Kaushal, Municipal Commissioner Sai Praveen Chand, ZP Chairman Amarnath Reddy, Jammalamadugu MLA Sudheer Reddy, Joint Collector Ganesh Kumar, trainee Collector Bharadwaj, Kadapa RDO Madhusudan, Idupulapaya sarpanch Nagamma and others were present.

