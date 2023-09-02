Kurnool: Rythu Bharosa benefits 17,291 farmers in Kurnool, Nandyal dists

Kurnool/Nandyal : Kurnool district in-charge collector and Nandyal district collector, Narapureddy Mourya and Dr Manazir Jeelani Samoon, said that the YSR Rythu Bharosa amount is directly deposited into bank accounts of tenant farmers on Friday. Narapureddy Mourya said that 6,965 tenant farmers have been benefited under the Bharosa scheme.

The government has released Rs 5.22 crore under the first phase of fifth instalment. The released amount has been directly deposited into the accounts of farmers. She said that the 6,701 tenant farmers, SC,ST, BC and Minority, who do not have their own land and cultivate crops after taking lease were sanctioned a total of Rs 5.02 crore. (Rs 7,500 each).

In a similar manner, the 264 farmers, who were cultivating crops in endowment lands, were also released Rs 19 lakh (Rs 7,500 each), stated the in-charge collector.

In a similar manner, Nandyal collector Dr Manazir Jeelani Samoon said that the government has released Rs 7.14 crore to 9,521 tenant farmers in the district. On the other hand, 805 farmers, who incurred crop damage, also received input subsidies. The government has released Rs 1.26 crore to the farmers, who incurred loss as rains lashed the district on June 7-8, said the collector.