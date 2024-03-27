Lawyers are social engineers who can heal the wounds of society: CJI

Tirupati: Chief Justice of India Dr Justice D Y Chandrachud inaugurated the decennial celebrations of the BA, LLB integrated programme in SV University on Tuesday. Addressing the students at varsity’s Srinivasa Auditorium, he underlined the role of women in judiciary which is ever increasing. Now 37 percent of the district judiciary is women which represents the changing face of the nation. He felt that women should also keep in mind why this social transformation is taking place in the society and what is their role in that change.

Justice Chandrachud said that the introduction of the five-year law course envisioned a systematic approach to educate future lawyers and students who were not able to enrol in two courses previously due to economic reasons can now enrol in a single course. He described lawyers as ‘social engineers’ who can heal the wounds of society as doctors heal wounds of people. They have two roles as the voice of the people in the courts and as interpreters of law for the masses and make it simple to the commoners.

“As a CJI, I am the head of the collegium but my voice is not the voice of the collegium or the court, my ability to consolidate all the voices around me tells of my work as the CJI. My friends in the collegium are also of different diversities of the nation and who think differently but on one point to provide justice to the people. We all come together to better conclusions,” he maintained.

Justice Chandrachud stated that it is very easy to criticise the system by standing outside. And once entered the system, it is difficult to make decisions. Giving a key suggestion to the students, the CJI said that there is a misconception that the lawyers who shout or ask more objections will be succeeded but in reality, the one who listens to the opponents very carefully, use reason for justice and who has ability to engage with the judge clearly and make valid evaluation will be successful.

SV University vice-chancellor Prof V Srikanth Reddy, registrar Prof OMd Hussain, honorary dDean of the five year BA LLB integrated course Prof VRC Krishnaiah, SVU College of Arts Principal Prof G Padmanabham also spoke on the occasion. The University authorities have felicitated CJI Chandrachud and his better half Kalpana Das.