Mali team visits natural farming fields in Tirupati dist

Tirupati: A team from West African country Mali, led by Mohamed Soumaré, national coordinator and Technical Director, PAESOL project, on Thursday visited natural farming fields of Andhra Pradesh Community Managed Natural Farming (APCNF).

The seven-member team consists of agroecology experts, representatives of National Directorate of Agriculture, Ministry of Agriculture, Mali, research professors, NGO officers and AHT GROUP consultants, which is studying natural farming fields. The purpose of this trip is to promote agroecological concepts and natural farming in their respective countries.

The team participated in method demonstration of Neemastram, Agniastram, sour butter milk and egg amino acid by D Ayyappa Naidu in his fields in Vemuru village of Tirupati rural.

District Project Manager Shanmugam explained the details of cropping pattern in the district, informing that about 45,000 farmers are practicing natural farming in the district so far. In response to a question by the Mali team, he replied that the certification will be processed as a group for the practitioners.

Later, the team visited A grade models of Ayyapaa Naidu and enquired about his investment and returns in the process of natural farming practices. The farmer informed them that he has been practicing natural farming methods for five years in his five acres and getting Rs 6 to Rs 7 lakh per annum as net returns.

The team was impressed over the nine principles of natural farming and non-usage of chemicals got their attention.

The team interacted women groups in Chuttugunta village of Ramachandrapuram mandal and C Ramapuram village.