Municipal Corporation of Tirupati to plant one lakh saplings in pilgrim city

Tirupati: Marking the World Environment Day, the Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) embarked on a massive plantation drive to improve green cover in the city. As part of it, the MCT will plant one lakh trees in the pilgrim city.

To begin with, the Corporation took up the plantation of 10,000 saplings to mark the World Environment Day on Saturday covering various areas including the four km long 80-ft Master Plan Road, Korlagunta DBR road, Upadhyaya Nagar and Bhupal Housing Colony (2,000 plants in each of the area) and remaining on Renigunta Road, Jeevakona, Karakambadi and Gollavanigunta localities in the city.

TTD Executive Officer Dr K S Jawahar Reddy, in the presence of a host of dignitaries from the city, kick started the plantation programme amidst much fanfare at a function held near Guestline Days Hotel on the Master Plan Road on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Municipal Commissioner P S Girisha said the plantation programme would continue till the completion of planting one lakh saplings to improve the green cover of the pilgrim city in a big way.

MP Dr M Gurumoorthy, MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, MLC Y Sreenivasulu Reddy, Mayor Dr R Sirisha, Deputy Mayor Mudra Narayana and Corporators participated.

TUDA chairman and Chandragiri MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy on the occasion of World Environment Day launching the plantation drive in TUDA limits, planted a sapling in ZP High School at Padmavathipuram on the city outskirts.

He said TUDA has taken up distribution of plants of various species including fruit bearing, ornamental and also for shade in TUDA area. APSRTC also took up plantation drive at all its 15 depots in Chittoor district.