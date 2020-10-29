Municipal Corporation of Tirupati to remove illegal water connections

Tirupati: Municipal Corporation of Tirupati officials noticed there are 43,000 authorised water connections in the city out of 68,000 property assessments and remaining was unofficial and illegal.

MCT Commissioner P S Girisha called for a meeting here on Wednesday in this regard and instructed all the ward secretaries to detect the municipal tap connections in every house whether they are authorised or unauthorised.

He ordered them to remove all the illegal water connections in their respective wards within the next 15 days and said there was a lot of difference between property assessments number and the number of official water connections. He asked the officials to identify where the problem is and why the corporation was losing the water tax income by the unauthorised connections.

Secretaries should act on the basis of municipal property assessment receipt to remove the unauthorised connections in every building. Nowonwards all the ward secretaries should set up water meters to every G+2 building for collecting water user charges. As part of door-to-door inspection, secretaries must check the UDS connections and building plan approvals too, said Commissioner Girisha.

Further, he added that secretaries have to examine all the engineering works, road construction quality in their vicinity and report the same to