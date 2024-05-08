Naidu clears YSRCP hurdles to reach out to Tirupati voters

Tirupati: Withdefeat staring in the face of YSRCP, the party had become panicky and was resorting to acts like disconnecting power supply during the road show of TDP in which TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan participated, according to TDP leadership.

The road show, which lasted for over two hours, moved at snail’s pace as there were huge crowds which thronged the road. As the rally began, street lights were switched off. But Naidu and all those who participated in the road show switched on the flash lights of their mobile phones. Naidu was seen waving the flash light throughout the road show. They promised to bring back Amar Raja batteries back, preserve the religious sanctity of Tirumala and Tirupati. Pawan said take the money offered by YSRCP and put it in the hundi of Lord Venkateswara.

Earlier, during Prajagalam meeting at Punganur along with former chief minister Nallari Kiran Kumar Reddy, Naidu alleged that YSRCP had fostered a culture of corruption in the state and in Tirupati, Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy was heading the fountain of corruption. He is also devoid of any sense of humanity, the two former chief ministers said.

Kiran Kumar said that every vote for Assembly should be a vote to make Naidu and every vote for him for Lok Sabha would be a vote for making Modi as PM.

He also went hammer and tongs against Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy of YSRCP and said that he had unleashed terror in the last five years. He told voters not to fear anyone. He said police would ensure necessary arrangements for free and fair polls. After the NDA comes to power in the state, all illegally foisted cases against party workers would be removed.

Launching a scathing attack on Peddireddy, Naidu echoed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's corruption remarks at his Anakapalli public meeting on Monday. He lambasted the Peddireddy family by pointing out its dominance in the sand and liquor businesses through which they looted Rs 30,000 crore and fabricated false cases against innocent individuals.

To stop the dominance of Peddireddy family, Nallari Kiran Kumar Reddy has entered now and after becoming MP he will make Peddireddy spend sleepless nights, he added.

Saying that the Nallari family has a good reputation among the people, Naidu said there was no comparison between Kiran Kumar Reddy’s integrity and Peddireddy’s tarnished reputation. TDP Punganur candidate Challa Babu is capable of putting an end to the political career of Peddireddy, he said. He asked the people to raise the slogan, ‘Hello Punganur… Bye Bye Papala Peddireddy’.

Addressing concerns within the Muslim community, Naidu reaffirmed his commitment to inclusivity, citing past efforts under Kiran Kumar Reddy's leadership and promising continued support for minority rights, including the preservation of four percent reservations.