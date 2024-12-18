  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Tirupathi

NSUI celebrates Sharmila’s birthday

NSUI celebrates Sharmila’s birthday
x
Highlights

Tirupati: National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), under the leadership of its State general secretary Jenne Mallikarjuna celebrated the birthday of...

Tirupati: National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), under the leadership of its State general secretary Jenne Mallikarjuna celebrated the birthday of AP Congress Committee president YS Sharmila Reddy at Sri Venkateswara University on Tuesday. The event saw enthusiastic participation from NSUI leaders and local supporters.

During the celebration, Mallikarjuna expressed his admiration for Sharmila, calling her the ‘Voice that questions governments on public issues and the beacon of hope for marginalised communities.’ He asserted his belief that Sharmila is poised to become the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh in 2029. Tirupati NSUI president Sheikh Javeed, NSUI district secretary Mansoor, leaders Kumar, Lingamurthy, Balaji Naik, Devendra and Kedar among others were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick