NSUI celebrates Sharmila’s birthday

Tirupati: National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), under the leadership of its State general secretary Jenne Mallikarjuna celebrated the birthday of AP Congress Committee president YS Sharmila Reddy at Sri Venkateswara University on Tuesday. The event saw enthusiastic participation from NSUI leaders and local supporters.

During the celebration, Mallikarjuna expressed his admiration for Sharmila, calling her the ‘Voice that questions governments on public issues and the beacon of hope for marginalised communities.’ He asserted his belief that Sharmila is poised to become the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh in 2029. Tirupati NSUI president Sheikh Javeed, NSUI district secretary Mansoor, leaders Kumar, Lingamurthy, Balaji Naik, Devendra and Kedar among others were present.