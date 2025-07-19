Old buildings will be renovated as per needs, says EO

Tirumala: TTDexecutive officer J Syamala Rao directed the officials concerned to renovate the old buildings in Tirumala to suit the needs of the pilgrims.

He inspected the old Annapurna canteen building along with the additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary on Friday in Tirumala.

During the inspection, the EO instructed the officials to explore options for repairing the existing structure or constructing a new facility in its place, depending on feasibility.

Earlier, the EO also visited other old buildings such as HVDC, Balaji Nilayam and Tirumala Mandiram (Ampro Rest House) and instructed the officials to chalk out an action plan for repair or reconstruction based on the condition of each building.

TTD chief engineer Satyanarayana, EE Venu Gopal, deputy EO, reception and others participated in the inspection.