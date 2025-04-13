  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Tirupathi

Pavan spouse offers prayers to varaha swami

Pavan spouse offers prayers to varaha swami
x
Highlights

Tonsures her head fulfilling her vow.

Tirumala: Deputy cheif minister konidela pavan Kalyan wife Anna Lezhneva offered prayers to Varaha swamy in Tirumala.. Anna Lezhneva Reached tirumala to offer prayers to lord venkateswara on Monday morning. Immediately after arriving to tirumala she first offered prayers to Varaha swami temple.

Later she Tonsures her head as a mark of gratitude to lord venkateswara for saving her son. It may be noted here that son who was studying in Singapore met with a fire accident in his school and recovered after treatment. Followed age old tradition she first prayed varaha swami before offering prayers to lord venkateswara. She also Tonsures her head which devote Hindus follow as a mark of fulfillment of their vow.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick