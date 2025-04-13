Live
Pavan spouse offers prayers to varaha swami
Highlights
Tonsures her head fulfilling her vow.
Tirumala: Deputy cheif minister konidela pavan Kalyan wife Anna Lezhneva offered prayers to Varaha swamy in Tirumala.. Anna Lezhneva Reached tirumala to offer prayers to lord venkateswara on Monday morning. Immediately after arriving to tirumala she first offered prayers to Varaha swami temple.
Later she Tonsures her head as a mark of gratitude to lord venkateswara for saving her son. It may be noted here that son who was studying in Singapore met with a fire accident in his school and recovered after treatment. Followed age old tradition she first prayed varaha swami before offering prayers to lord venkateswara. She also Tonsures her head which devote Hindus follow as a mark of fulfillment of their vow.
