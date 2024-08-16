Pavitrotsavams commence at Tirumala

Tirumala: The annual Pavitrotsavams in Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple commenced on a grand religious note here on Thursday.

As a part of it, Snapana Tirumanjanam was performed to the Utsava deities amid chants of Pancha Suktams and later Pavitra Pratista was performed.

In the evening, the processional deities were paraded along Four Mada streets for blessing the devotees which was followed by Vedic rituals inside the temple.

Both senior and junior pontiffs of Tirumala, additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdhary, DyEO Lokanatham and others were present.