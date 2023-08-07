Peddireddi vows to develop Boyakonda Gangamma temple

Chittoor: Minister for Forests, Energy and Mines P Ramachandra Reddy laid the foundation stone for Boyakonda Eco Park to be set up at a cost of Rs 50 lakh here on Sunday.

The Minister visited Boyakonda Gangamma temple along with Divisional Forest Officer Chaithanya Kumar Reddy and others.

On the occasion, the Minister has inaugurated templeshopping complex, Kalyana Katta, central electric lighting system and protected water supply scheme.

Minister Ramachandra Reddy reiterated that he was committed to the development of Boyakonda Gangamma temple and ensured all facilities for the devotees.

He said an Eco Park would be developed near the Rajagopuram of Gangamma temple with an estimated outlay of Rs 50 lakh. He declared that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has given green signal for allocating the required funds for the development of Boyakonda Gangamma temple as a special case.

He said that link roads to Gangamma temple would be laid from different parts of Punganur town with the Panchayat Raj funds of Rs 9.5 crore. He appealed to the TTD to come forward to adopt various small and ‘No income Hindu temples’ in the Punganur Assembly constituency. The Energy Minister then visited Kodamarri village in Chowdepalli mandal and inaugurated a Rythu Bharosa Kendram.

YSRCP leaders Krishna Murthy, Senthilumar, Nagabhushanam, Venkata Reddy, Endowments assistant commissioner Ekambaram and others were present.