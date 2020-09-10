Procure paddy from farmers: CIFA

Nellore: Confederation of Indian Farmers Associations state secretary Ch Kotireddy said that the millers were collecting 1,100 kg of paddy instead of 850 kg per putti from the farmers showing moisture content in the grain as reason despite senior officials claims that they had taken measures to provide MSP to farmers.



He sent a letter to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday explaining the situation in the district that the farmers were in distress to sell paddy grown during the late rabi season. Now, the farmers were getting low yield of 2.5 to 3 putti per acre due to unseasonal rainfall even though they are spending around Rs 30,000-35,000 per acre. Kotireddy also stated that the millers were not respecting the directions of district administration and added syndicated millers were creating fear among farmers and collecting around 250 kg of additional paddy from them.