Pulivendula: Jagan protecting Viveka’s murderers says Sharmila

Pulivendula (YSR district) : APCC chief and Kadapa MP candidate YS Sharmila Reddy intensified election campaign in Pulivendula on Friday. Accusing Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as shielding the murderers of YS Vivekananda Reddy, she found fault for fielding sitting MP YS Avinash Reddy, who was accused in Viveka’s murder case. She demanded Jagan to answer to the people of Kadapa district as to why he has been protecting Viveka’s murderers for the past five years.

Along with YS Viveka Reddy’s daughter Sunitha Reddy, Sharmila addressed a public meeting in Pulivendula. Sharmila criticised the State government for its failure to resolve the murder case of her uncle Viveka. Drawing comparison between her campaign's pursuit of justice and the alleged criminality of her political opponents, she urged the public to judge between ‘YSR's daughter’ and the ‘Viveka’s murder accused’ and to choose the right candidate.

Sunitha Reddy spoke emotionally about her father's murder and facing challenges in seeking justice. She voiced her support for Sharmila Reddy's campaign, urging the public to elect Sharmila so she could represent their cause in Parliament.



Meanwhile, tension prevailed for some time at Lingala mandal centre when YSRCP activists tried to block APCC chief Sharmila Reddy's visit. However, police intervened and dispersed the rioters.

