Rama Bhakti grips pilgrim city

Tirupati: The pilgrim city on Monday was gripped in Lord Rama fervour with devotees conducting various programmes celebrating the Prana Pratishtha of the Lord’s idol in Ayodhya.

Erstwhile Chittoor district Jana Sena Party president Dr Pasupuleti Hariprasad took out a rally. Participants rendered Keerthanas and Bhajans in the price of

Lord Rama.

The rally which began at Panchamukha Anjaneya Swamy temple concluded in Nalugukallamandapam where a series of devotional programmes were held.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Hari Prasad said with the inauguration of Rama temple in Ayodhya, the long pending desire of Hindus was fulfilled and history

was created.

At Ganga Matha temple, special religious programmes were held on the occasion of the consecration ceremony at Ayodhya temple.. BJP cultural wing convenor Gundala Gopinath Reddy and others participated.

At Pedda Kapu Street, devotees led by senior BJP leader Samanchi Srinivas organised a series of programmes including Bhajans, singing of devotional songs and also discourses on Lord Rama. Meanwhile, the Ayodhya Prana Pratishtha of Lord Rama was celebrated in the houses with the devotees lighting traditional lamps and offering special puja at their homes. While in some localities, people celebrated by bursting crackers and distributing sweets.

A 24 hour rendering of keerthanas on Lord Rama was conducted in Annamacharya Kala Mandir.