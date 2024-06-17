Religious fervour marks Sahasra Kalasabhishekam

Tirumala: The special annual ‘Sahasra Kalasabhishekam’ of Bhoga Srinivasa Murthy, the silver replica idol of the presiding deity of Sri Venkateswara Swamy, was observed with religious fervour at Tirumala temple on Sunday.

In this ritual held at the Bangaru Vakili, the festival idols were anointed with 1,000 Kalasas of sacred water from 6 am to 8:30 am amidst chanting of relevant Vedic hymns.

The TTD has been observing this ritual once in a year since 2006, commemorating the historical presentation of the 18-inch silver idol of Bhoga Srinivasa Murthy, also known as the Koutuka Beram or Manavala Perumala presented to the Tirumala temple by the Pallava Queen Samavai (Perundevi) in the year 614 AD.

TTD JEO Veerabrahmam, temple Dy EO Lokanatham and other temple staff were present at the ritual held inside the temple in Ekantam.