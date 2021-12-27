Resurvey will end land rows in the state: Peddireddi

Tirupati/Chittoor: For Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy stated that there will be no more land disputes in the state once the land resurvey is done. The resurvey is being done as part of the 'Jagananna Saswitha Bhu Hakku Mariyu Bhu Raksha Padhakam'.

As part of Pallebata programme in Punganur constituency, the Minister has visited about 231 villages in a span of 10 days. He visited the villages in Sodum mandal in the constituency on Sunday during which the villagers brought various issues to the notice of the minister, most of them being sorted on the ground. The rest are being addressed in a fixed time frame.

Speaking to media persons on Sunday, Minister Peddireddi said, "Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has fulfilled most of the promises he had made after becoming the Chief Minister. So, most of the complaints we are receiving in villages are about allotment of houses and that is being taken care of. And we are receiving complaints about the land disputes. As we all know that the land re-survey is being done, there will be no more disputes in the state after the completion of the project."

He added that the government will also register the lands on the names of persons who holds complete rights on it. The Chief Minister was concentrating on the subject and taking continuous reviews on the subject to speed up the process, he said and added the cabinet sub-committee was also focusing on the same. Apart from it, all the eligible candidates in the state will get all the schemes, he assured.

The minister commented that even after knowing about the great initiatives, the opposition parties and yellow media were intentionally levelling baseless charges against the government. Despite their baseless allegations, it is clear that the YSRCP will again win the elections with huge margins.