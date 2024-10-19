Ruia Hospital to see major upgrade soon

Tirupati: In a significant move aimed at providing better healthcare services to underprivileged communities, the Ruia Hospital Development Society (HDS) meeting was held on Friday, which took some key decisions. District Collector Dr S Venkateswar chaired the meeting in his capacity as the chairman of the HDS while co-chairman and city MLA Arani Srinivasulu and Corporation Commissioner N Mourya, another member B Lakshmipathi also attended the meeting.

The HDS approved several infrastructure upgrades at Ruia Hospital. The officials emphasised the importance of delivering high-quality medical care as a responsibility to the poor. The Collector reviewed the current status of Ruia Hospital’s development. During the review, both the Collector and MLA urged the medical staff, engineers and officials to work in unison, ensuring the hospital becomes a stronger support system for the underprivileged. The Collector noted that this was the second Hospital Development Society (HDS) meeting since he took office, and he emphasised the need for regular meetings, especially given that no meetings had taken place for the past 18 months. It may be recalled here that the HDS meeting was held only eight times during the last five years.

During the meeting, approval was given for the installation of 11 new CCTV cameras along key areas, including the TB and Chest Ward and the Paediatric Hospital Block. Four new Reverse Osmosis (RO) plants will be installed near the operation theatres and labs to ensure clean water for critical medical areas. These plants will be procured using NTR Medical Services funds.

The HDS approved the purchase of 10 air conditioners for critical units like the SNCU, NICU, PICU and NRC. Due to limited HDS funds, these will be funded through the College Development Society. The hospital will receive a new glow sign board to improve emergency services visibility, and new restrooms near the emergency department will be built with a budget of Rs 5 lakh from the College Development Society.

The committee also approved the recruitment of two biomedical engineers and three oxygen technicians to support hospital operations. The meeting highlighted ongoing efforts to secure corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds for emergency equipment and an ambulance rental service to aid in the transfer of patients. Hospital Superintendent Dr G Ravi Prabhu provided updates on previous decisions and steps taken to improve services, such as maintenance of oxygen pipelines and the procurement of vehicles for funeral services under CSR initiatives. DM&HO Dr U Sreehari, SV Medical College Principal Dr PA Chandrasekharan, representatives from various hospital departments, including sanitation agencies, security services and junior doctors attended the meeting.