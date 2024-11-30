Snapana Tirumanjanam performed

Tirupati: On the second day of the Karthika Brahmotsavam, the beauty of Goddess Sri Padmavathi enhanced with decorations of garlands made of peacock feathers and lotus seeds during Snapana Tirumanjanam.

The special Abhishekam was performed on Friday noon between 12. 30 pm to 2.30 pm in Sri Krishna Mukha Mandapam.

Seven types of garlands were changed during each phase of Abhishekam rendered with different types of aromatic ingredients. The mandapam appeared as an earthly paradise with colourful flowers and fruits designed as a galaxy to host the religious event. JEO Goutami, garden deputy director Srinivasulu, superintendent Ramesh and others were present.