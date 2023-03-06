SPMVV invites applications for PG diploma courses

Physical Education department of Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) has invited applications for admission into PG Diploma for entry into Uniformed Services (Sub Inspector), Diploma for entry into Uniformed Services (Constable) and Diploma for entry into the Defence Services (Military).





All courses are of six months duration in the academic year. Eligible candidates may submit their applications through offline mode only by paying an application fee of Rs 150. More information regarding eligibility and related instructions, fee structure and procedure for submission of application is on the university website www.spmvv.ac.in. Application form may be downloaded from the website. Filled-in application forms must reach the Head, Department of Physical Education, SPMVV before 5.00 pm on March 13. For information, one may contact 8096389573, 9000360743 mobile numbers.



