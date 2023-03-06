SPMVV to conduct tech fest Celestra on March 28-29

Tirupati: Department of Computer Science and Engineering, School of Engineering and Technology (SoET) of Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) is organising a technical fest 'Celestra' on March 28 and 29. Various events like tech talks, science canvas, Idea Expo, Programmer's Paradise, Bug Blasters and a workshop on latex will be conducted during the fest. Eminent professors from various universities will attend as keynote speakers and prizes will be given for the winners. The poster relating to the event was released on Sunday by Director of SoET Prof P Mallikarjuna. Head of CSE department Prof V Saritha, convenor Dr N Padmaja, co-convenor L Jayasree, student convenors T Lakshmi Lahari and V Divya were present.



