Tirumala: Sri Rama Navami Asthanam performed at Sri Vari temple

In connection with the auspicious Sri Rama Navami on Thursday, a series of religious rituals were observed in Tirumala . Earlier during the day, the Utsava deities of Sri Sita, Lakshmana, Anjaneya Sametha Sri Rama were rendered Snapana Tirumanjanam at Ranganayakula Mandapam inside the temple. Later in the evening, Hanumantha Vahanam took place between 6.30 pm and 8 pm where in Sri Venkatadri Ramudu blessed his devotees all along the four mada streets followed by Sri Rama Navami Asthanam at Bangaru Vakili between 9 pm and 10 pm.





TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy and other officials of the temple were present. At Sri Kodanda Ramalayam in Tirupati, Sri Rama Navami festivities were held with celestial fervour. After performing Abhishekam to Mulavirat in the morning, Snapana Tirumanjanam was rendered to the Utsava deities in Unjal Mandapam. In the evening, new vastrams were decorated to the main deities and Utsava deities and later Sri Rama Navami Asthanam was performed followed by Hanumantha Vahana Seva between 7 pm and 9 pm.