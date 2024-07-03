Sudheer takes over father’s legacy

Tirupati: A new chapter in the Bojjala family legacy unfolded with Bojjala Sudheer Reddy stepping into the political arena before the 2019 elections. Following in the footsteps of his father, former minister Bojjala Gopalakrishna Reddy, Sudheer joined the TDPand contested from their native constituency for the first time in 2019. Although he faced defeat in his debut election, Sudheer’s determination to public service never wavered.

However, he secured a seat in the legislative assembly in the recent elections, marking his first triumph in his political career. Hailing from Urandur village near Srikalahasti, Sudheer balanced his business endeavours with a commitment to his constituency, which eventually garnered him widespread support.

His political journey has been bolstered by the unwavering support of his family. His mother, Brundamma and his wife Rishitha, were instrumental in his extensive campaign efforts. Despite early setbacks, the alliance of TDP with Jana Sena BJP brought renewed vigour to his campaign. Together, they highlighted the shortcomings of the incumbent YSRCP MLA, which resonated with the electorate. All these led to his decisive victory of the YSRCP candidate by a margin of over 43000 votes.

As Sudheer takes on his new role, he faces significant challenges ahead. One of his immediate priorities is addressing the alleged irregularities in the administration of the sacred Srikalahasti Devasthanam during the YSRCP regime which he has exposed during the campaign. Restoring the confidence of devotees will be a crucial task. Additionally, Sudheer aims to drive industrial development in the constituency.

With existing electronic manufacturing clusters and an upcoming industrial park spanning 2600 acres between Yerpedu and Srikalahasti under the Vizag-Chennai industrial corridor, the potential for economic growth is immense. He is poised to make a lasting impact on Srikalahasti and continue his father’s legacy.