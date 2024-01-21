SVU offers spot admissions in AP LAWCET & AP PGLCET-2023

Tirupati: Sri Venkateswara University has provided another opportunity for students, who were unable to secure admissions for LLB and LLM (5-year course) through spot admissions. In a press note here on Saturday, Directorate of Admissions Director Prof Dr Srimurali informed that the university will fill the vacant seats in various departments through spot admissions. Interested students can check seats’ availability on the university official website. The spot admissions for LAWCET & PGLCET-2023 certification verification will take place on January 25 as notified by the DOA.

Students, who have not yet secured seats until the afore mentioned date can report to the DOA office with their original certificates. Only students, who have obtained ranks in LAWCET-2023, are eligible for spot admissions, while students, who secured admissions in both phases, are ineligible.