Swacchata Pakhwara begins at Tirupati railway station

Tirupati: The Swachhta Pakhwara cleanliness drive taken up by the South Central Railway begun at Tirupati railway station on Thursday. Guntakal Division Additional DRM K Suryanarayana and Tirupati station Director K Satyanarayana took part in the programme and administered the Swachhata pledge to the staff.

It was followed by a plantation of saplings on the southern side of the station near platform No 6. The staff raised slogans on cleanliness of station, rail coaches and station surroundings.

The programme will be conducted till October 2. The staff undertook cleanliness activities in and around the station premises. Station Manager Soma Sekhar, CCI A Parameswar Raju and Chief Health Inspector Hemraj Meena were present.

