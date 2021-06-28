Take welfare scheme benefits to people's doorsteps: Bhumana Karunakar Reddy

Tirupati: YSRCP is emerging organisationally strong and became popular with the successful implementation of slew of welfare schemes and in taking the government scheme benefits to doorsteps of people in the state, stated MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy. Inaugurating east division party office at Raghavendra Nagar in Rajiv Nagar area on Sunday, the MLA said Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy's rule won the hearts of people with all sections benefiting with his schemes and programmes. Bhumana said that numerous schemes are being implementing in the state for the welfare of all the sections by which YSRCP became more powerful one.

He said the credit of providing financial aid of Rs 98,000 crore to the people of the state just by pressing a button goes to Jagan mohan Reddy and added that Jagan was the only CM who is fulfilling all his promises made at the time of elections.

Calling upon cadre, he said the party rank and file need to strive hard towards making the party more strong in the temple city to see benefits of the schemes to reach properly to eligible persons.

Tirupati MP Gurumoorthy, Mayor Dr Sirisha and city committee president Palagiri Prathapareddy were present.