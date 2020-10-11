TDP, CPI take out joint rally supporting Amaravati farmers

Tirupati: Expressing solidarity to the farmers of the 29 villages of Amaravati area, the opposition TDP and CPI took out a joint rally in the city on Sunday marking the 300 days of protest by the Amaravati farmers under the banner of joint action committee (JAC).



The TDP and CPI activists raised slogans against Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, YSRCP and also in support of retaining the state capital in Amaravati during the rally from Ambedkar statue to Gandhi statue here.

Speaking on the occasion, TDP Parliamentary constituency president and former TUDA chairman G Narasimha Yadav and CPI state secretariat member P Harinatha Reddy said that Amaravati state capital issue was not the issue of farmers of 29 villages in Amaravati area but of the people of the 13 districts of Andhra Pradesh.

They said some vested interests of YSRCP leaders keen on gaining economically were behind the move for the three capital proposed by the state government.

Former minister Parasa Ratnam said the three capital proposal was only intended to incite regional conflicts and asked how could the capital be changed every time with the change of government at the cost of public money. They vowed to continue the fight for retaining Amaravati as state capital and affirmed the support to Amaravati farmers spearheading the stir for the past ten months.