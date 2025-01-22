TDP leaders laud CM Naidu for getting financial leg up to VSP

Tirupati: Palamaner MLA and former Minister N Amaranatha Reddy underlined that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s relentless dedication has ensured financial support for the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP).

Speaking to the media in Palamaner on Tuesday, he credited Naidu for reviving the plant, which once faced financial distress and elevating it to a symbol of pride for not just North Andhra but the entire State of Andhra Pradesh.

The MLA highlighted that the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, achieved through the sacrifices and collective efforts of thousands of Telugu people, is a crown jewel of the State. He lauded the NDA government at the Centre for approving a financial package of Rs 11,440 crore to save the plant from its current financial crisis. Amaranatha Reddy also recalled the historic moment in 1998 when the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, following Chandrababu Naidu’s request, sanctioned Rs 1,650 crore to safeguard the plant.

Chittoor MP Daggumalla Prasad Rao echoed similar sentiments, emphasising that the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) is not just an industrial asset but a testament to the spirit of the Telugu people. Speaking in Kolkata, he credited Naidu’s persistent efforts for securing the financial package and criticised past attempts to privatise the plant during Jagan Mohan Reddy’s tenure, which he described as detrimental to the State’s interests.

President of TDP Tirupati Parliamentary constituency G Narasimha Yadav noted that the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, capable of producing 7.3 million tonnes of steel annually, had been burdened with debt due to past government’s negligence.

He lauded the NDA government’s focused attention on the plant and the region’s development, asserting that the Rs 11,440-crore package reflects a genuine commitment to safeguarding the plant’s future and boosting the State’s industrial growth. Corporator R C Munikrishna, State media coordinator P Sridhar Varma and others were present.