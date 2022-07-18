  • Menu
Techie from Tirupati drowns to death in Kalladi river while taking selfie
A software engineer who was taking a selfie with his friends accidentally fell into the water and washed away by the stream and eventually died. But as she was a resident of Tirupati, there was a local tragedy.

Going into the details, Katta Vineetha hails from Tirupati of Andhra Pradesh and works as a software engineer in Bangalore. As Saturday and Sunday were weekends, they came to Ooty for a vacation with their friends. Vineetha accidentally fell into the water while taking a selfie on the banks of Kalladi river. At that time, the current was high and washed away.

After receiving the information, officials and firemen reached the spot. A search operations were carried out for Vineetha, but she was not found. However, after searching all day on Sunday, the body was finally recovered. The police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.

