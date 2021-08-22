Tirumala: Bio-degradable laddu bag counter inaugurated

TIRUMALA: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has come out with an eco-friendly Bio-degradable Laddu Bags for TTD.

An exclusive counter for the bag sales for pilgrims has been inaugurated jointly by DRDO Chairman Satish Reddy along with the TTD EO Dr KS Jawahar Reddy and Additional EO AV Dharma Reddy at Tirumala on Sunday.

Later talking to media persons outside the Laddu Complex where the new counter was launched, the DRDO Chairman G Satish Reddy said our Advance Systems Laboratory in Hyderabad has been doing lot of research and inventing ways to find best environmental friendly replacement for the hazardous plastic. To minimise single use plastic, we have come out with these eco-friendly bags made of starch of corn which degrades naturally within 90 days and also not harmful even if the cattle consumes them. After a detailed research and rigorous testing of the formula, we have come out with these bags for Tirumala", he maintained.



He also said, "Usually the conventional polyethylene bags made from petrochemicals are toxic to the environment and takes nearly 200 years to degrade. In contrast, these bags would be offered as a 'sustainable, cost-effective and ocean-safe alternative' to such plastic products", he added.



Later the TTD EO said, the launch of Bio-degradable bags by DRDO is a remarkable initiative and an eco-friendly measure. "Products like these are essential for the survival of mankind. After observing the response from the pilgrims for a few days, we are planning to commence its sales in a full-fledged manner", he added.



CVSO Gopinath Jatti, Director DRDO, Ram Manohar Babu, Chief Scientist Dr Veera Brahmam were also present.