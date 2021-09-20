Tirumala: Religious fervour marks Ananta Padmanabha Vratam

Tirumala: As part of Ananta Padmanabha Vratam festivities observed at Tirumala temple on Sunday, the holy ritual of Chakrasnanam was performed in Ekantham in Pushkarini (temple tank) amidst religious fervour.

Following the age-old practice, Ananta Padmanabha Vratam was observed at Tirumala temple on Bhadrapada Shukla Chaturdasi day. After Nitya Kainkaryams, the utsava idol (processional deity) of Sri Sudharshana Chakrattalwar was taken out in procession and Abhisekam was performed at Swami Pushkarini near Sri Varaha Swamy temple.

Thereafter, the priests conducted Chakrasnanam, the ceremonial immersion of the sacred disc in the holy waters of Pushkarini.

Legends hail the significance of Ananta Padmanabha Vratam to be performed at all the 108 Sri Vaishnava Divya kshetras among them Tirumala, the abode of Lord Venkateswara is prominent.