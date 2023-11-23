Tirumala: Sri Srinivasa Divyanugraha Homam commences

Tirumala: On the auspicious day of Uttana Ekadasi in the sacred month of Karthika TTD commenced the significant Sri Srinivasa Divyanugraha Homam for the well being of the entire humanity, advocated TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy.

Speaking at Homa Vedika at Alipiri Go Mandiram on Thursday, the TTD Trust Board Chairman said TTD has been doing a lot of religious programs since several decades and began yet another significant ritual for the well-being of devotees in the name of Sri Srinivasa Divyanugraha Visesha Homam.

He said this ritual has an important place in Hindu Dharmic scriptures invoking the blessings of Lord Agni with Venkateswara Sankalpam. Adding further he said it is not a single day event but lasts till the existence of Universal Supremo Sri Venkateswara Swamy

"Usually performing Homam individually is expensive for many and with this Homam the devotees who aspire to perform Homam shall participate in an economic way. Even before we gave wide publicity towards this unique Homam, the tickets in online are booked till December ", he maintained.

The TTD Board Chief said very soon a permanent Homa Vedika will be built with the contribution of a donor so that 400-500 devotees can participate in different time slots in an uninterrupted manner. The devotees can select the date of their choice or on their special days. The only motto of TTD is beget the divine blessings of Sri Venkateswara Swamy to devotees, he reiterated.

Devotional Cultural Treat

Earlier a colourful procession of various artistes displaying portraying various deities led from SV Vedic University to Homa Vedika amidst Veda Ghosha by Vedic students.

Devotees jubilant

Meanwhile devotees who participated in the Homam on its maiden expressed immense satisfaction and thanked TTD Chairman and the EO for rolling out the unique idea in the larger interests of devotees.

Decorations

On the other hand the floral, pandal and electrical illuminations enhanced the glory and grandeur of the Homa Vedika in a befitting manner.

The utsava murthies of Sri Srinivasa with Sridevi and Bhudevi were seated on a special platform and Homam was performed with utmost devotion by vedic pundits of SV Vedic University.

The Honourable Minister Roja, TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy, board members Deshpande, Dr Tippe Swamy, Yanadaiah, Subbaraju, Venkata Satish, LAC chief of Chennai Sekhar Reddy, JEOs Sada Bhargavi, Veerabrahmam, CVSO Narasimha Kishore, SVVU Vice Chancellor Acharya Rani Sadasiva Murthy, DLO Veeraju were also present.

Among other elite and officials, TMC Mayor Dr Sirisha, Deputy Mayors Abhinay Reddy, Mudra Narayana, TMC Commissioner Harita, SVIMS Director RV Kumar and others also participated.



























