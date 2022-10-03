Tirumala: Swarna Ratham procession enthralls devotees

Tirumala: Among the various Vahana Sevas that are being observed as part of ongoing annual Brahmotsavams at Tirumala, the Swarna Ratham is a unique carrier as it was the women devotees who play a prominent role in pulling the chariot.

On Sunday evening, on the sixth day of Brahmotsavams, women devotees participated in pulling the Swarna Ratham atop which Lord Malayappa flanked by His consorts was taken in a procession on the Mada streets, with enthusiasm chanting Govinda...Govinda... Sri Malayappa Swamy and His consorts Sridevi and Bhudevi adorned with dazzling ornaments, seated elegantly on the platform inside the flower-decked golden chariot feasted the eyes of the devotees who gathered in huge numbers to witness the procession in the Mada streets.

The spouses of Chairman YV Subba Reddy, EO AV Dharma Reddy, board members, officials, JEO Sada Bhargavi and other women employees and devotees pulled the chariot all along the four Mada streets around the shrine with utmost devotion.